x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspect hurt when freight train crashes into police car

Colorado State Patrol said the officer in the car was not hurt.

More Videos

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was seriously hurt when a freight train crashed into a police car north of Platteville in Weld County Friday night. 

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a Union Pacific train collided with a Platteville Police vehicle on the railroad tracks near Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36 just before 8 p.m..

The officer was not in the car at the time and was not hurt, according to CSP, but a suspect in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

CSP said the train did not derail, and Union Pacific has been notified about the crash. 

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

RELATED: WATCH: Wrong-way driver nearly crashes head-on with trooper

RELATED: 2 killed in Douglas County crash

RELATED: 2 men climb from wreckage after plane crashes into pond

RELATED: RTD bus driver ran red light, caused multi-vehicle crash, CSP says

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out