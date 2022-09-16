Suspect hurt when freight train crashes into police car

Colorado State Patrol said the officer in the car was not hurt.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was seriously hurt when a freight train crashed into a police car north of Platteville in Weld County Friday night.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a Union Pacific train collided with a Platteville Police vehicle on the railroad tracks near Highway 85 and Weld County Road 36 just before 8 p.m..

The officer was not in the car at the time and was not hurt, according to CSP, but a suspect in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CSP said the train did not derail, and Union Pacific has been notified about the crash.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

