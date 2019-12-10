DENVER — Denver Police are investigating a fatal crash between an RTD light rail train and a pedestrian Saturday morning just north of the Alameda Station.

Denver Police tweeted that the crash led to the death of the pedestrian.

The incident occurred on the southbound D Line in the area of West Bayaud Avenue.

According to RTD, due to mechanical issues on the central Light Rail alignment, there was no train service between the I-25 and Broadway Station and the 10th/Osage Station until further notice.

Bus service was in place between those two stations, RTD said. There was train service available from 10th/Osage to the downtown area.

Denver Police said there were no road closures.

This story is developing. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

