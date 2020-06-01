ARVADA, Colo. — When David Luongo woke up on Sunday morning, he looked outside and found his yard covered in trash.

His neighbors' yards looked the same, and the view beyond their yards was no better.

“It’s as if every single tree has at least one piece of trash in it," said Luongo, scanning his Leyden Rock neighborhood in Arvada.

Luongo only bought his house about a year ago, but neighbors who have lived there longer say when the winds are strong, the unsecured trash from the landfill next door blows in and gets trapped by their fences.

“Some unsanitary items too -- like used feminine products and diapers that we have to pick up and throw out," Luongo said.

The land just beyond his fence is owned by the Foothills Landfill, but the landfill itself is over the hill.

“So first of all I’d like this to get cleaned up," Luongo said. "And second, I'd like there to be some kind of promise or guarantee that it’s not going to look like this again."

9NEWS has reached out to Republic Services, the national company that owns Foothills Landfill, and they have said they are working to get back to us.

