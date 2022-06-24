Firefighters extinguish trash fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a trash fire in north Denver on Friday morning.
Adams County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to a "large trash fire" and got it under control in the area of North Washington Street and East 53rd Avenue before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Washington Street was closed between 52nd Avenue and 54th Avenue while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.
A recycling center, All Recycling North, is located at the intersection where the fire was reported.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know
> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.
9NEWS is the NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado and is owned by Tegna Inc.
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.