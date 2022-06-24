Firefighters extinguish trash fire in Adams County

Adams County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Washington Street and 53rd Avenue.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a trash fire in north Denver on Friday morning.

Adams County Fire Rescue said its crews were dispatched to a "large trash fire" and got it under control in the area of North Washington Street and East 53rd Avenue before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Washington Street was closed between 52nd Avenue and 54th Avenue while fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.

A recycling center, All Recycling North, is located at the intersection where the fire was reported.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

Crews are working a large trash fire in the area of 53rd and Washington. Washington St. Is closed between 52nd and 54th so please avoid the area. — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) June 24, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.

9NEWS is the NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado and is owned by Tegna Inc.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.