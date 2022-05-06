Artist in Lyons creates traveling memorial to remember soldiers who died in Iraq

It took Anita Miller more than two years to finish the life-sized portraits. They've traveled around the country since 2008.

LYONS, Colo. — An exhibit this week at the library in Lyons, Colorado is honoring more than 20 soldiers who died in Iraq in 2005. The Eyes of Freedom traveling memorial honors their sacrifice, and the service of everyone who fought for our country.

In the spring of 2005, "L"-Co, or Lima Company, was deployed to Iraq. Twenty-two Marines and one Navy corpsman were killed in action between May and August of that year. They were all based in Ohio, where Anita Miller lived at the time.

Miller, creator of "Eyes of Freedom," didn't know any of these men, but she said she had a vision that urged her to do something.

"I could not escape this urge to create what I had seen," she said. "I saw these paintings exactly in the way you see them -- with each man and their candle and their boots."

Miller decided to paint life-sized portraits of them. It took her more than two years to complete the project. She met with the families of the fallen, who helped Miller bring the idea to life.

"They came to the studio with their son’s pictures, or husband’s pictures, or baby pictures, wedding rings, and talked and talked until I felt that I knew them," Miller said.

The memorial will be on display at the Lyons Regional Library on 4th Avenue until June 11. The exhibit is free, and the library is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

"It is a remembrance of not only these men's spirit but also of their choice," Miller said. "We have a voluntary military, and every one of these men signed their name and was willing to give their life, and they did."

On Sunday, the mother of one of the men in the portraits helped deliver the exhibit to the library in Lyons. Sara Duvall's son, Aaron Reed, was 21 years old when he was killed in combat.

"So much positive and so much good has come from his loss that I can’t describe it," Duvall said.

Her son is gone, but his sacrifice isn't forgotten.

"It has gone so far beyond just being a memorial to these men," Duvall said. "It is a memorial to anyone who served in any time and their sacrifice if they lost their lives."

The memorial has traveled to more than 300 places since 2008. After Lyons, the traveling memorial will make a trip to Wyoming.

Mike Strahle, a Marine member of the unit who was wounded in action, joined the memorial team in 2012 and renamed the trip the Eyes of Freedom.

