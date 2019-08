A tree fell on a tent late Monday night on the Colorado Trail just under Grizzly Peak killing one woman inside.

Beth Skelley, 56, of Lafayette was killed, two other women in the tent are "safe and well" according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

San Juan County and La Plata County Search & Rescue teams responded to the incident. Flight for Life assisted with the transport, the sheriff's office said.

