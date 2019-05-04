LITTLETON, Colo. — A tree is the cause of a "small but unusual leak" at the Polly A. Deane Dam near Coal Mine Avenue and West Bowles Avenue, according to Colorado Dam Safety Chief Bill McCormick.

The tree grew around the drainage system area. Bergen Ditch & Reservoir Company, and Foothills Park & Rec — the tree's owners — had it cut down, but the stump and roots weren't removed.

That caused the tree to try to regrow, and the roots impaired the drainage system, causing seepage to go into the dam's soil, McCormick said.

If the problem continued, eventually the soil of the dam would become saturated downstream. The embankment would lose stability, and the dam could lose its structural integrity.

Residents in the area have been urged to sign up for local safety and emergency alerts.

That leak was reported at the end of March, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. This prompted a meeting involving local area agencies on Thursday to determine what to do as part of this “seepage-related event” at the Polly A. Deane Dam.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the dam’s owner and safety officials have since brought additional material equipment to the site to ensure the stability of the structure while its level is lowered.

Nearby residents should expect to see repair crews in the area for the next month. Fencing has been put up around the affected area.

The existing pipe system will be used to lower the water level in the reservoir to the point that the seepage stops. Officials said they are hoping to lower the water only 4-5 feet — more if necessary.

According to the National Inventory of Dams website, the Polly A. Deane Dam has a maximum height of 28 feet and was completed in 1950.

The water from the reservoir is used mostly for irrigation of open space areas.

Its hazard potential was listed as “high” and it was last inspected in November 2017, the website says.

