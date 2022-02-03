Those Left Behind: Family members vow to be voice for woman killed in domestic violence incident

Tricia Green was murdered by her husband Galen Westfall in November, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

'There was no indication of any brake being applied'

One of the women, 46-year-old Tricia Sue Green-Westfall, was a mother of two, a daughter, and a twin. According to the sheriff's office, she was murdered on Nov. 15, 2021 by her husband of 12 years, 57-year-old Galen Westfall.

In 2021, three women were murdered in Arapahoe County by their current or former husbands. All three women were the victims of domestic violence and so are their families. t he Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Office (ACSO) said.

“She was walking out getting in the truck. And I said I love you and she turned and looked at me as she was closing the door and she said I love you too. And that was the last time I seen [sic] her. Last words. The last I love you,” she said.

Terri did not that would be would be their final moment together as sisters.

“We went shopping and she sees this gnome and her eyes get this big. And she’s like -gasp, all excited. I said do you want that for Christmas, she’s like yes. I said you have to forget that I bought it. She’s like bought what,” Terri said.

About a week later, on Nov. 13, Terri and Tricia went Christmas shopping.

“That Sunday morning he removes the cameras from the home. He takes them all down," said Terri. "And you can see him look back to make sure she’s not coming down the stairs. It was very, very eerie to see.”

It never got violent, so it never caught his attention. But Terri noticed that things took a turn after the couple returned from Mexico in November last year She recalled a curious incident early on Nov. 7.

“I kind of do realize that he was controlling. And I never knew that. As a young kid you never really do pay attention to things like that,” Noah said.

The couple lived in a home in Castle Rock, with Tricia’s two boys and Galen’s daughter. The boys said there were nights where Tricia and Galen fought like normal couples. Noah remembers many arguments when they thought he was asleep.

Tricia was a newly divorced mother of two boys and Terri said her sister married Galen, who was a businessman, for financial comfort.

“He was controlling, manipulative. And nobody seen [sic] it from the outside," said Terri. "We as a family, it was clear. He was a good guy until he wasn’t.”

When they first got married 12 years ago, the family said they didn't notice anything. But over the years, they said, issues became more apparent.

Tricia married Galen in 2009 after going through a divorce. Her sister Terri described Galen as "the golden boy, born and raised in Castle Rock."

“I never liked Galen that much," he said. "We had problems a lot through their marriage, and I never really liked him."

It was a different story with his younger brother Noah.

“I had a good relationship with Galen. Living there in the house with them, I never had too many issues,” CJ said.

CJ and his younger brother Noah Briggs are now navigating life without their mother. Neither expected their stepfather to take her life, but that's what investigators said happened.

“To be left behind, it’s tough. It’s impossible to still imagine and moving forward it will eventually become more normal,” said CJ Briggs, Tricia’s oldest son.

“Nobody ever thinks they are going to lose their loved one to murder, to domestic violence. I certainly never thought I was going to lose my twin sister,” said Terri Pettit, who is Tricia’s fraternal twin sister.

The crash : 'There was no indication of any brake being applied'

On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, Galen dropped Tricia off at work at the Arapahoe County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The family said he told her she needed her car serviced. It seemed random, but Terri said her sister liked to make things easy and went with the flow.

“He [Galen] took her car went and had it serviced. We know he went to the bank and made a financial transfer. We know that he sent a text message to his daughter that stated he had found out some things and for her not to come home after 4 o’clock cause he and Tricia were going to get into it,” Terri said.

A co-worker told Terri, Tricia got a phone call not long before her shift was ending.

"The coworker heard 'why 3:30'. And she [Tricia] was like OK, I’ll be ready," Terri said.

At 3:30 p.m., Tricia walked out of the DMV and got in Galen’s truck.

“I believe an argument ensued as soon as she got in the truck,” Terri said.

At 3:35 p.m., 911 calls started pouring in about a crash at East Geddes Avenue and South Havana Street, just blocks away from where Tricia worked.

“Galen had the accelerator floored all the way to the ground at 99% depression. There was no indication of any brake being applied when it struck that first vehicle when his vehicle left the roadway,” said ACSO Investigator Bud Gillespie.

Body camera video obtained by 9NEWS shows the responding deputies had no idea what initially took place.

“We had this big parking lot. My immediate observation was a trail of debris with a very damaged white pick-up truck up against a tree. And then further east I’m seeing what was later determined to be Galen's truck covered with white sheets,” Gillespie said.

The autopsy report from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office reveals Galen shot Tricia in the face and in the arm. He shot himself once in the head, the report says.

Family members didn't learn of the deaths until hours later.

“Sixteen hours later. And I didn’t believe it. I stood right here, and I kept shaking my head. And until he described the truck I didn’t believe him,” Terri said.

Still left in disbelief, Terri and her husband Scott said they knew they had to tell their nephews the truth.

“It was my uncle who was the one that told me because he was the only one that was really able to speak. He said that your mom and Galen are dead. They were found in his truck shot and that’s all that we had known at the time,” CJ said.

He said it initially never crossed his mind that Galen could have been involved with what happened.

“My first thought was holy crap they were both murdered, murdered by somebody,” he said.

His brother Noah thought the same.

“I automatically thought it was a robbery too or something similar to that," Noah said. "He’s the one that taught me how to be safe with guns, so I never expected this.”

The two brothers are now living life without their mother after learning their trust was broken by someone, they thought cared for them.

“Back 12 years ago he asked me for permission to marry my mom and I gave it to him. So sometimes I look back at that and I’m like maybe it wasn’t the greatest idea,” CJ said.

According to ACSO investigators, Galen planned Tricia’s murder.

“Galen's reasoning for murdering Tricia, she was having an affair as best as I can determine that. Yes, that affair actually occurred but that’s not a reason to murder your wife. So, it’s troubling, it’s just sort of like, I can’t even describe it. It’s like why,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said he spoke to the other person involved and learned the two were having an emotional affair, and there was nothing beyond texting and phone conversations.