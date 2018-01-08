KUSA — A couple of CSP troopers lifted the cover off a new blue sign that reads "In Memory of State Trooper Willis Purdy" on Tuesday. The story behind that sign was made in the 70s, but continues to resonate today.

A group of friends, family and admiring Colorado State Patrol troopers came together in the Big Thompson Canyon on Highway 34 west of Loveland to honor CSP Sergeant Willis H. Purdy.

“Forty two years ago today, he gave his life in service to the people of Colorado,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matt Packard said.

Purdy was wrapping up his shift on July 31, 1976 when he received a radio dispatch of severe weather in Big Thompson Canyon.

KUSA

“My mom called me up and said 'your dad is not home,'” said Mark Purdy, son of Sgt. Willis Purdy, recalled on Tuesday.

His father was rushing to help people evacuate the Canyon as torrential rains caused a flash flood that claimed 140 lives.

“Part of that story is his last radio communication,” Packard said. “He said, ‘I’m not going to make it out of here. Warn everybody below. The water is coming and they need to get out.’ That transmission, that order, that directive is credited with saving hundreds of lives.”

Sgt. Purdy’s last transmission to dispatch was at 9 p.m. that night. His body was later discovered on a sandbar.

“His family has the ability to say without question he saved hundreds of lives,” Packard said.

“I’m willing to bet a Colorado State trooper will make a traffic stop here and they will see Sgt. Purdy’s name and this sign and remember what he did," Packard said. "He’s continuing to influence our organization in doing what’s right.”

This is a moment for a hero’s son to reflect on the actions of his father.

“He loved what he did,” Mark Purdy said. “I’m guessing he knew what the potential was when he headed up the Canyon with the amount of rain that was falling, but he didn’t hesitate. I knew he wouldn’t. To try to do what he could to save people.”

Purdy is one of 28 troopers who have been killed on the job.

