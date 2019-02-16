KUSA - A Colorado State Patrol trooper was hit by a vehicle while he was investigating another crash Friday evening, according to a tweet from CSP.

The trooper was outside his vehicle working a crash at Wadsworth Boulevard and U.S. 285 in Lakewood around 4 p.m. on Friday when he was struck by an SUV attempting to turn onto westbound 285 from Wadsworth.

At the time the trooper was struck, he was in the crosswalk and had the crosswalk signal.

The trooper was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, but CSP said he is expected to be OK and his injuries were downgraded to moderate after evaluation. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected at this time, but the driver has been cited for careless driving causing bodily injuries.

Lakewood police are investigating both crashes.

