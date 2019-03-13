ROGGEN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol said it received a report that a trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 76 near Roggen Wednesday morning.

The trooper is being transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, CSP confirmed to 9NEWS.

The accident comes during the throes of a blizzard hammering the northeastern quadrant of the state. I-76 is shut down from Commerce City to the Nebraska state line.

There is no word on what led to the crash that injured the officer or if the weather was a factor, but the roads in that area are extremely dangerous.

No other information was provided about the crash.

Roggen is located in Weld County.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.