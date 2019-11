ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was taken to the hospital after another driver rear-ended his patrol car, according to CSP.

CSP said a sergeant was stopped on the left shoulder on Interstate 25 in Adams County Saturday afternoon to help a driver when he was rear-ended by another car. It was possibly a "medical situation," according to a tweet.

The trooper and the other driver were taken to the hospital, but there were no serious injuries, according to CSP.