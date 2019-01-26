LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A trooper's patrol car was struck by a truck early Friday night while driving on westbound 6th Avenue, just west of Simms Street.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said the wreck happened just before 5 p.m. when the truck came from behind and hit the trooper's car.

The trooper involved reported injuries and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The driver of the truck was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Lakewood police said westbound 6th Avenue will be shut down at Simms Street for an extended amount of time while officers investigate the crash. Avoid the area if possible.

