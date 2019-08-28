DENVER —

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is telling drivers to expect long delays due to a truck fire on eastbound Interstate 70 near North Pecos Street.

Two lanes of I-70 were still closed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and CDOT said crews were still working to clean up the crash site.

The fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Denver Fire Department (DFD) said in a tweet that crews extinguished the fire after a semi-truck crash.

DFD also said the driver was injured and is being evaluated at the hospital. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported, the tweet says.

PHOTOS | Semi-truck fire at I-70 & Pecos Semi-truck fire at I-70 and Pecos

Sky9 video showed that the fire was largely out by 4:10 p.m., though firefighting activity continued in the area.

