DENVER —

Drivers faced long delays Wednesday afternoon due to a truck fire on eastbound Interstate 70 near North Pecos Street.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, all lanes of the interstate reopened, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a tweet.

The fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Denver Fire Department (DFD) said in a tweet that crews extinguished the fire after a semi-truck crash.

DFD also said the driver was injured and is being evaluated at the hospital. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported, the tweet says.

PHOTOS | Semi-truck fire at I-70 & Pecos Semi-truck fire at I-70 and Pecos

Sky9 video showed that the fire was largely out by 4:10 p.m., though firefighting activity continued in the area.

