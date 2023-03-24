Seeing smoke? Firefighters had to extinguish a truck on fire in Denver

x
DENVER — If you saw the plume of dark, black smoke in downtown Denver Friday morning, don't be alarmed.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a vehicle fire near Broadway and 6th Avenue in Denver around 9 a.m. Friday.

SKY9 captured the large flames of a pickup truck on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

