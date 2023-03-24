Seeing smoke? Firefighters had to extinguish a truck on fire in Denver

A plume of smoke was visible in downtown Denver around 9 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — If you saw the plume of dark, black smoke in downtown Denver Friday morning, don't be alarmed.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a vehicle fire near Broadway and 6th Avenue in Denver around 9 a.m. Friday.

SKY9 captured the large flames of a pickup truck on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.