It's been a decade since a tornado churned through Windsor and other parts of Weld County.

The tornado, that was three-quarters of a mile wide and packed wind speeds near 160 mph hit northern Colorado on May 22, 2008.

One person was killed and several others were hurt. The damage left behind was estimated to cost between $100 and $125 million. According to Windsor's final recovery report, 78 homes were destroyed and 168 families were forced out of their residences.

