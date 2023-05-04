Turbo Tax settlement: Coloradans to get $2.7 million in refunds

Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

COLORADO, USA — The owners of the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $2.7 million to customers in Colorado who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, Colorado's attorney general announced Thursday.

Eligible users will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022, which includes more than $2.7 million for Coloradans, the AG said.

According to the AG, 89,375 Coloradans will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement after they were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement and checks will be mailed throughout May.

“We are pleased to see progress in returning money owed to hardworking Coloradans whom TurboTax misled into paying for services that should have been free,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “And we are committed to protecting consumers every way we can and getting them back any funds illegally charged to them.”

In 2022, attorneys general nationwide announced the multistate agreement with Intuit, which all 50 states and the District of Columbia signed.

Eligible users include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Users who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These users will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The amount each user receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most are expected to receive about $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, go to www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

The settlement administrator will not ask for your personal information or charge you for a refund, and any attempts to do so could be fraud. Report potential fraud to stopfraudcolorado.gov.