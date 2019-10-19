AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are asking for the public's help to track down two at-risk juveniles who were reported missing Friday.

APD tweeted Friday the descriptions of the two juveniles missing. Eleven-year-old Anya is 5’0, 90 pounds, and was wearing a grey hoodie, light color shirt, and multi-color leggings. Nine-year-old Cordelia is 4’8, 78 pounds, and was wearing a black coat with stripes, pink pants, pink shoes.

Anya and Cordelia were last seen in the area of Quincy Avenue and Chambers Road and are considered at-risk due to their age, police said.

If you see the two juveniles, police ask to please call 911.

