2 Commerce City officers on leave pending investigation for official oppression

Pending a criminal investigation, the Commerce City Police Department put two of its officers on leave.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two Commerce City officers are on leave and under investigation into whether they broke a state law barring things like illegal arrests, detention and denying a person an attorney, 9NEWS has learned.

Officials will not disclose exactly the nature of a criminal investigation into the two police officers, but 9NEWS confirmed the Adams County District Attorney is reviewing an “incident” while the police department acknowledges an internal affairs investigation.

At this point the officers have not been criminally charged, which is why 9NEWS is not naming them.

Commerce City Police spokesperson Joanna Small acknowledged over the phone the department is currently conducting an internal affairs investigation into the two officers, but would not disclose the exact nature of the investigation and referred 9NEWS to the District Attorney’s Office in Adams County for comment.

Small said over email the department placed the two officers on leave the week of Aug. 15.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said the police department submitted information to its office and that “it is under review,” but would not disclose more about the nature of the allegations.

> If you have any information about this story or would like to send a news tip, you can contact jeremy@9NEWS.com.