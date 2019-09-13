DENVER — Two companies are facing lawsuits, each accused of firing an employee for having a disability. Both individuals reached out to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after they say they were fired for having seizures on the job.

Dora Marquez said she loved being an office assistant at Denver’s Colorado Excavating Company.

“I just started doubting myself. What did I do wrong? Should I have not said something, should I have done something different,” Marquez fought through tears. “I couldn’t understand what I did wrong.”

Marquez has epilepsy.

“My heart was pounding really fast. Maybe if I eat something? I’m going to take some more medication to see if I calm down,” she explained. “I don’t remember much after that. From the report, I heard I fell out of the chair. I had a seizure.”

It was a Friday in March of last year when she had a seizure at work. The following Monday she was given a pink slip.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) only requires a person to disclose their disability if they need a reasonable accommodation to do their job – like the need for a service animal. Under the ADA, employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, unless doing so would pose an undue hardship.

“It’s against the law to fire someone because they have a disability," said Laurie Jaeckel, an EEOC Trial Attorney explained. "Employment decisions should not be made based on stereotypes of individuals with disabilities. Employment decisions should be made based on an individual’s ability to do their job.”

Jaeckle is an attorney with the EEOC who just filed a lawsuit against Colorado Excavating on Marquez’s behalf. The same day, she filed a similar lawsuit against Waterway Carwash Company.

“I just start feeling really sweaty and not very well and my vision got really blurry and I woke up in the hospital,” Tyson Aoyagi explained.

Two years ago, Aoyagi had his first-ever seizure while working at the Lone Tree Waterway location.

“I was thinking maybe cleaning or drying off cars and not having to drive, something like that. Being a cashier. I never expected to get fired,” Aoyagi recalled. “It really upset me to hear I was getting terminated for something that I couldn’t even help and that I didn’t know about.”

9NEWS reached out to both companies for comment. Missouri-owned Waterway and Colorado Excavating both deny the allegations and plan to challenge the lawsuits.

