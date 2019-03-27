PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — Two of three eggs in an eagle nest at Fort St. Vrain in Platteville have hatched.

The first eaglet hatched Sunday, while the second one broke out of its shell around midday on Monday, according to Xcel Energy.

The company operates a live camera that shows the nest, which has been active for years, with the Colorado Division of Wildlife banding young birds at the nest site each spring.

Since 2003, the nest has produced 35 eaglets, according to the Raptor Resource Project, a non-profit that specializes in the preservation of falcons, eagles, ospreys, hawks, and owls.

