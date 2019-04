HENDERSON, Colo. — Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a home late Friday.

Officers responded to a call about 10:40 p.m. of shots being fired in the 10800 block of Belle Creek Boulevard, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Officers found two people dead inside a residence. One person was taken into custody in connection to the deaths, according to police.

This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.