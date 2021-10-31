2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Lakewood

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on West Alameda Avenue. Police don't believe there is a threat to the public.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Lakewood early Sunday morning, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 6200 block of West Alameda Avenue, just west of the intersection with Harlan Street. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One of them died on the scene, according to police. The other was taken to the hospital, where they died a short time later.

As officers were investigating, they were notified that two other people had been shot in the same incident, according to police. They were both taken to the hospital in personal cars. Police did not provide an update on their conditions.

The names of the people who died have not yet been released.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

