COLORADO, USA — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find two young siblings who were potentially taken by their parents who have a history of drug use and violent tendencies, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

An alert from CBI says Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9, were last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan.

They could be with their parents, Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger. Law enforcement has reason to think they might be in Colorado.

Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger

KUSA

Bentley is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 46 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He talks with a stutter and might be wearing glasses.

Karley is 3 feet, 10 inches and weighs 61 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She is diagnosed as autistic.

The children and adults could be in a 2013 black Kia Sorento with Michigan plate 4LUZ90.

If anyone sees the children or adults, law enforcement asks you call 911 immediately.

