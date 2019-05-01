A man and a woman are dead after their pickup truck rolled down an embankment in Grand County.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the wreck was first reported by a county road and bridge employee who saw tire tracks going off of Trough Road at Inspiration Point, near Kremmling, Friday morning.

The Toyota Tundra had rolled about 700 feet, ejecting the 37-year-old driver, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol said. A 26-year-old woman was found inside the truck. Both died at the scene.

Investigators believe the crash happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The cause is under investigation by CSP.