ESTES PARK, Colo. — Two people were found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park Friday while rangers were searching for someone who was reported to be suicidal.

Park rangers were notified on Friday that someone who was possibly suicidal might be in the park, said Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rangers found that person's vehicle near Upper Beaver Meadows Road and began looking for them, Patterson said.

Eventually, they found the bodies of both that person and someone else. Neither person has been identified and their causes of death have not been determined. It is not clear if either death is thought to be suspicious.

Patterson said traffic entering the park through the Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance was temporarily held from about 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. while rangers were searching for the person.

