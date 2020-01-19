DENVER — Two people were shot and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening after an incident at an apartment clubhouse early Sunday morning in southeast Denver.

The Denver Police Department(DPD) said it was investigating the shooting that occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at 3300 S. Tamarac Dr., near South Tamarac Drive and East Hampden Avenue.

A spokesperson for DPD said the shooting happened during an event at the clubhouse of the 3300 Tamarac Apartments. The circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation, the spokesperson said.

A woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was transported to a hospital from the scene, police said. The second victim, a man, was later found at a hospital; his injury was also not life-threatening.

Denver police said no arrests have been made. They have not released information on a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

That tip line is operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

