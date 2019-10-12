LOVELAND, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire at a structure on West 8th Street in Loveland, according to a Facebook post from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA).

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at the building near West 8th Street and North Van Buren Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found one person inside. That person was rescued and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A second person was taken by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation, LFRA said. No firefighters were hurt.

The fire is under control, but crews were working to put out any remaining hot spots. The cause was not yet known.

