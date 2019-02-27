DENVER — A man driving a U-Haul truck crashed into a building in Denver Wednesday morning.

The building, located at South Broadway and West Jewell Avenue, sustained "significant damage" from the crash, according to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire said the driver and a passenger in the truck had minor injuries. There were no other serious injuries, according to the Denver Police.

Crews were working to stabilize the structure of the building.

Police say the driver simply lost control of the vehicle. He was cited for careless driving.

Broadway was closed for a short time Wednesday morning because of the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS