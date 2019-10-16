DENVER — Michael Hancock, the Uber driver who insisted all along that killing his passenger was self-defense, sat in the downtown Denver jail for 16 months waiting to make that case.

On the last day of September, jury selection began for the first-degree murder trial. Ten days later, that jury found Hancock not guilty.

"I almost fainted that day" Hancock said, recalling the moment the judge read the jury's decision to acquit. "At first, I got so lightheaded and dizzy. I was like, 'oh my goodness.'"

Hancock remembers the day like an old memory as he sits in an ice cream parlor near Five Points with his wife and two boys. But that day was less than a week ago and this was his first Tuesday out of jail since June 1, 2018. But readjustment will take time.

"I still haven’t really had – like sometimes, I think I’m going to wake back up with bricks around me," Hancock said.

Since the moment he was released on Thursday, Oct. 10, Hancock's family hasn't left his side.

"Like just to be touched, you know what I mean? And get hugs. It’s crazy. I missed them a lot," Hancock said, staring adoringly as his 5 and 6-year-old sons jump and shout.

At one point, he blows his wife a kiss. It's obvious, he's happy to be back.

"For the first month, it was twenty-three and one," he said, explaining solitary confinement. "So that was like if you were in your bathroom for a whole month and all you get to do is come out for one hour, make a call, take a shower and go right back in."

The morning before the jury came back with a verdict, Hancock said he mentally prepared himself for the worst - never seeing his family again outside of prison. He is faithful, he says, but was bracing himself.

"I didn’t plan for that to happen that night," Hancock said of the night he fired at Hyun Kim. "I did the same thing that I’ve been doing for the last five years and now I’m inside of a box."

Hancock had been driving Uber for years when Kim got into his passenger seat in Aurora in the early morning hours of June 1. And his story of self-defense never wavered, but he is sorry that Kim died. He thinks about the victim's teenage son a lot, he said.

"I think about Mr. Kim. He still had somebody who he needed to give discipline. He had somebody who still needed his love and still needed his affection," Hancock said. "I’m here and I know my family is here. We’re here for them, if they want it."

Now that he's free, Hancock and his family are on a new mission to reform a justice system they feel is broken.

"Fighting for those who are locked up. Praying around the jail. I feel like the only reason that I’m out is because God heard the people who were praying for me," he said.

