DENVER — The Uber passenger who was shot and killed on Interstate 25 early last month had a blood alcohol content level of nearly four times the legal limit, according to the autopsy report released Monday.

Hyuan Kim, 45, died on June 1 after he was shot multiple times on the highway, according to Denver police. He died as a result of gunshot wounds to the trunk and extremities according to the coroner's report. His death was ruled a homicide.

According to the coroners' report, Kim's blood alcohol content was .308. The legal limit in Colorado is .08. He had been shot six times, according to the report, including once in the chest and back. He had several gunshot wounds to his legs.

Uber driver Michael Hancock has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in connection with the shooting death of Kim, who was a passenger in his vehicle, according to an earlier release from the Denver District Attorney's office.

The shooting happened on I-25 near the South University Boulevard exit. The court record says a witness near the on-ramp of I-25 and University called 911 a little before 2 a.m. on June 1.

That witness said an Uber driver told him his rider tried to attack him and he shot him.

