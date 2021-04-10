UCHealth terminates 119 employees - .05% of staff - for not meeting vaccine deadline

Terminated employees are welcome to re-apply for their jobs if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

DENVER — UCHealth has terminated 119 employees in Colorado for not complying with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires either vaccination or an approved religious or medical exemption.

Spokesperson Dan Weaver confirmed the figure Monday, noting it’s less than 0.5% of UCHealth’s 26,500 employees statewide. Out of the 119 staff members, 54 were in Denver and 33 were in northern Colorado.

Terminated employees are welcome to re-apply for their jobs if they get the COVID-19 vaccine, Weaver said.

"No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone. We appreciate our staff members and providers who have chosen to be vaccinated to protect their family members, coworkers and our patients. Our dedicated health care workers are improving the health of Colorado’s communities during what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in health care," Weaver said in a statement to 9NEWS.

UCHealth was the first Denver-area hospital to announce the vaccination requirement for employees, providers, volunteers and partners. The deadline was Friday.

Several other hospitals, from Denver Health to Children's Hospital Colorado, issued similar requirements, though all healthcare workers nationwide are required to get vaccinated regardless because of a mandate from the Biden administration. The mandate applies to healthcare facilities receiving federal Medicare or Medicaid.