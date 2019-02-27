DENVER — Someone driving a Uhaul truck crashed into a building in Denver Wednesday morning.

The building, located at South Broadway and West Jewell Avenue, sustained "significant damage" from the crash, according to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire said the driver and a passenger in the truck had minor injuries. There were no other serious injuries, according to the Denver Police.

Crews are now working to stabilize the structure of the building.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash or whether the driver will be charged with anything.

Broadway was closed for a short time Wednesday morning because of the crash.

