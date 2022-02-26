Ukrainians and supporters gather at Colorado Capitol

At the state Capitol Saturday, there was a sea of blue and yellow among a crowd calling for help thousands of miles away.

DENVER — Day three of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the world is responding. Many people are gathering for protests and rallies across the U.S. and across the world in support of Ukraine.

At the Colorado State Capitol Saturday, there was a sea of blue and yellow among a crowd calling for help thousands of miles away.



"It means that we are all united. We are all Christian, we pray for Ukraine, we stand for Ukraine, and we will never remain silent,” said Ukraine native Tatiana Yakubovska.

She stands strong, but deep down sits fear for her family back in the place she calls home.



"You have no safe place anymore in Ukraine,” she said.



She said Putin's war has forced her family out of their home to seek shelter like so many others.



"And in 48 hours their life completely changed. They're laying down on metro station dirty floor with their kids, relatives and pets,” Yakubovska said.

At the bottom of the Capitol stands Bryan Sise, who also worries about his family in Ukraine.



"All of whom are in a very very difficult situation and unsure what to do. Whether to flee, whether to stay. And how to ensure their own safety as well as stand up for Ukraine,” said Sise.



Alongside Sise is his young daughter Anya holding a sign asking for the U.S. to help.



"I want to show Anya how important it is to live in the United States in a free and democratic society where we have the right to stand up and gather publicly and express our opinion. Ukraine has been working for years to build that same society,” Sise said.



Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging his people to fight in hopes it will restore the peace currently threatened by a Russian invasion. Those at the rally said more needs to be done to put and end to these dark days.



"Sanctions are not enough. NATO and the United States need to do more,” Sise said.

Others are hoping its Western partners can help close the sky over Ukraine.

"What I’m asking for really protect the sky of Ukraine. The rest Ukrainian army will handle."

Protection for those loved ones thousands of miles away. Those in attendance were so grateful and appreciative of the support many are showing their native country. Some worry Putin could take over other countries who live in a democratic society.