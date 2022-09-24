x
Man with weapon makes unauthorized entry into Children's Hospital in Aurora

According to the Children's Hospital of Colorado, the incident happened early Saturday morning. No one was hurt in the incident.
Children's Hospital Colorado, on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

DENVER — Early Saturday morning, a man with a handgun made an unauthorized entry into an employee entrance at the Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

According to a statement from the Children's Hospital, both the Aurora Police Department (APD) and the University of Colorado Police Department (CUPD) responded to the incident. APD says that the man was initially contacted and placed into custody by CUPD prior to their arrival. Police said that the intruder had no intent to harm and that the hospital was not a target. 

The man did also have some minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to APD's jail. It is not clear on how the injuries were sustained. No other injuries were reported at the scene. 

Children's Colorado says that no team members, patients, or families were hurt in this incident and that they'll be conducting a comprehensive investigation. 

Police have not yet released the suspect's name or what charges he may face.

