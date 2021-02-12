RTD ramps up security at Union Station

The transit provider said it is partnering with TSA and the Guardian Angels after the union representing RTD workers complained of unsafe conditions.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is partnering with the federal government and a nonprofit group dedicated to crime prevention as it works to improve security around Denver's Union Station.

According to a statement from the transit provider, the agency is taking action in response to "unwelcome activities" at the transportation hub.

RTD said it's taking advantage of strategic partnerships with the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response teams and the Guardian Angels.

By leveraging those partnerships and increasing transit police patrols during peak periods, RTD said, the agency will "significantly bolster" the security presence at Union Station, the bus concourse, rail platforms and transit pavilions and on 16th Street MallRide shuttles, as well as other bus routes along the Colfax corridor.

The changes come after the union representing RTD workers complained of dangerous conditions, saying they've seen open drug use, vandalism and violence.

The union said workers would refuse to work if conditions were unsafe.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.