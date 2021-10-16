Union workers strike or plan to strike around the country amid labor shortage, severe supply chain issues

Three unions in Colorado have gone on strike in 2021.

COLORADO, USA — Unions across the country are making noise as more than 10,000 John Deere workers go on strike, and 60,000 film and television workers plan to strike on Monday.

"I think what you're seeing is kind of the perfect storm," said Whitney Traylor, an employment law expert. "I mean we're coming out of the pandemic. Folks are exhausted; a lot of these union workers who are striking or threatening to strike are on the front lines."

Although the Bureau of Labor and Statistics said in 2020 just 12.1% of American workers were represented by unions, a September Gallup pole shows American approval of unions is at it's highest point since 1965.

The Cornell Labor Action Tracker shows more than 200 strikes across the country in 2021 alone. Colorado had three.

Janitors at DIA went on strike on October 1st. The Nabisco workers in Aurora joined their Portland, Oregon counterparts for 8 days. And workers at a John Deere facility in Denver are on strike right now.

"This has to be an indication to employers that at a time when you need employees more than ever, they're not happy," said Traylor. "You can't reap these massive profits and then not also benefit the workers who made that possible."

