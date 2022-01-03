United Airlines to pay out more than $2M in age discrimination lawsuit

Two Denver-based flight attendants terminated in 2013 will receive payments after a jury and federal court of appeals found that United fired them due to their age.

DENVER, Colorado — United Airlines will pay two flight attendants more than $2.3 million after years of litigation that ultimately resulted in a jury finding that the airline terminated the two employees based on their age.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit upheld the jury's decision after the airline appealed it.

Denver-based Jeannie Stroup and Ruben Lee were fired by United in 2013. At the time, the company said they were fired for not wearing aprons during a drink service on a flight, and for sharing earbuds while briefly watching an iPad with a five-minute YouTube video during a flight break.

A federal jury in Denver decided in 2018 that there was more to the story, deciding that the reasons were just a pretext for age discrimination. Earlier this week, the Court of Appeals agreed, issuing a 50-page opinion reaffirming the 2018 jury's findings.

"The airlines owe a huge debt of gratitude to staff, pilots, maintenance crews, because they have just survived tough times," said David Lane, the lawyer representing both flight attendants. "If they can’t stop treating employees like goods, they will suffer the consequences. United was absolutely disrespectful to these flight attendants. They treated them like throwaway people. They didn’t care and a jury made sure justice was done."

Due to the appeal, United has to double the amount of damages that were initially sought for in the original jury case. They will also owe attorney fees and interest.

In response to the court's decision, the airline said, "United is proud of its diverse workforce that includes employees in every age range. We will continue to hire and retain people who enjoy long careers at the airline."

