What we know about the plane engine explosion over Broomfield, 1 year later

The Boeing 777 plane engine explosion that rained debris over Broomfield has sparked at least six lawsuits from passengers.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An engine attached to United Flight 328 exploded one year ago Sunday, causing debris to rain down over Broomfield and sparking multiple lawsuits.

The Boeing 777 took off with 229 passenger and 10 crew members at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021 from Denver International Airport (DIA) with an intended destination of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

However, the right engine exploded only minutes after takeoff over the the Colorado city 18 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

>Video above from Feb. 2021: Teenager's pictures show plane's engine explosion over Broomfield.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot circled south and east before making an emergency landing at 1:29 pm. at DIA.

Fortunately, the flight landed safely, and no one on the plane or within the debris field in Broomfield were reported injured.

The 1995 Boeing 777-222, tail number N772UA, was owned by United Airlines.

The engine pieces fell over a four-mile radius when the engine exploded around the Commons Park, Red Leaf and Northmoor Estates neighborhoods.

The largest piece of debris, the engine cowling, landed in a front yard on Elmwood Street near East 13th Avenue. Other pieces of varying sizes landed in yards and streets. One piece punched a hole in the roof of a home.

Visitors to Commons Park, including kids practicing soccer and families at the dog park, ran for cover as chunks of the engine rained down.

> Watch coverage and raw video from Feb. 20, 2021 in the video below:

In a preliminary update released shortly after the explosion, the NTSB said most of the damage to the aircraft was contained to the engine, but that the airplane also sustained minor damage.

Overall, the NTSB's examination of the plane's Pratt & Whitney PW4077 engine revealed:

The inlet and cowling separated from the engine.

Two fan blades were fractured. One fan blade was fractured near the root. An adjacent fan blade was fractured about mid-span. A portion of one blade was embedded in the containment ring. The remainder of the fan blades exhibited damage to the tips and leading edges.



The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were taken to be analyzed at the NTSB laboratory in Washington, D.C. the report says.

Preliminary investigation showed no signs of structural damage to the plane, but there were signs of metal fatigue as well as damage where the wing meets the body, NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

Sumwalt added there was an indication that fuel to the fire in the engine was turned off, a question investigators had after seeing videos of the engine on fire. The NTSB is investigating what caused that fire.

Debris from United Flight 328 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8



United Airlines said in a statement after the explosion that it was "voluntarily and temporarily" taking 24 Boeing 777 airplanes powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines out of service.

"Since yesterday, we’ve been in touch with regulators at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA and will continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service. As we swap out aircraft, we expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced," the statement from United reads.

United said at the time it had 52 of the affected aircraft in its fleet – 24 active and 28 in storage.



However, in December the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued three proposed changes that could allow the type of Boeing jet involved in the Broomfield incident to take flight again.

The full directives can be found here.

An Illinois law firm has filed four lawsuits on behalf of passengers aboard the flight. According to the aviation law firm, the four lawsuits involve a couple from Pennsylvania, a man from Maryland and a man from Hawaii.

Clifford Law Offices filed two additional lawsuits this month on behalf of passengers from Hawaii and Idaho.

9NEWS reporter Jennifer Campbell-Hicks contributed previous information to this story.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.