UnitedHealthcare is teaming with Techstars to launch a health care startup accelerator that will select 10 startups to participate in a three-month program later this year.

Operated by Boulder, Colo.-based Techstars, the UnitedHealth accelerator seeks to drive new health care innovations "that support payer and care provider efforts to help people live healthier lives and make the health system work better for everyone." It will also focus on digital health and wellness solutions to improve the experience of UnitedHealthcare members.

The program will launch in September. Techstars, in a statement, said it would select among applicants from across the globe.

“Our passion and drive for innovation matched with Techstars’ proven method of startup acceleration will create an environment to build and scale cutting-edge digital health and wellness technology,” said Joel Nelson, vice president of innovation for UnitedHealthcare, in a news release. “Bringing together entrepreneurial spirit and mentorship helps us transform health care in the United States and abroad.”

Click/tap here to continue reading this story at the Denver Business Journal.