DU faculty and students stand in solidarity with the women's rights movement in Iran through the Woman Life Freedom exhibit

The exhibit features work by University of Denver students, Iranian people, and artists around the world.

DENVER — Home can feel far away at college, but the creators of the Woman Life Freedom exhibit at the University of Denver feels closer to home in a space they created to stand in solidarity with the women's rights movement in Iran.

"It's very hard to not be a body on the streets right now," said Poupeh Missaghi, an assistant professor in Literary Arts and Studies. "So this is like the only way that I can feel like I’m present in my body doing something actively."

In a space at the far end of the DU student center, they play Iranian music and eat Iranian food.

On the walls around them are projections of art from the movement in Iran, and digital art created by students at DU.

"So I think the best way to have a more realistic idea of Iranians is through the art and the culture which doesn’t need any specific language because everyone can understand music, dance, art," said Laleh Mehran, a Professor of Emergent Digital Practices.

Missaghi and Mehran are both from Iran, and they joined graduate student Mona Moayedi to create an exhibit that connects faculty and students to the protests in Iran thousands of miles away.

DU students have become part of the movement that that gained momentum when Iran's morality police were reported to have killed Mahsa "Jina" Amini for not wearing her hijab properly last fall.

"I think most Iranian women, they cannot be themselves," said Moayedi. "We are having kind of [a] double life. Inside our houses we are someone else, outside in the street we have to be like, not just apparently, but also socially someone else."

Moayedi explains how women in Iran can't smoke, dance, or even ride their bike.

She thought she'd go back to Iran after graduate school, but home as she once knew it doesn't exist.

Through art, literary readings, and conversations, students at DU learned about the lives of Iranians and what the people are fighting for.

"I think what strikes me most about what’s happening in Iran is that a lot of the people who are fighting and losing their lives are our age," said one student. "I’m just a 21-year-old living in the U.S. when there’s other 20-year-olds losing their lives are on the streets of Iran.”

Each day of the exhibit they push their own boundaries to find new ways to stand in solidarity.

"It’s a very intersectional movement so it’s important for us to do this kind of work in different contexts so that we can reach out to different audiences," said Missaghi.

The exhibit is on display at DU until April 8th, and they've been asked to bring the exhibit to several other universities.

