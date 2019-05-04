LITTLETON, Colo. — Residents in the area of a dam near Coal Mine Avenue and West Bowles Avenue have been urged to sign up for local safety and emergency alerts after a nearby dam developed what the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office called a “small but unusual leak.”

That leak was reported at the end of March, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This prompted a meeting involving local area agencies on Thursday to determine what to do as part of this “seepage-related event” at the Polly A. Deane Dam.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the dam’s owner and safety officials have since brought additional material equipment to the site to ensure the stability of the structure while its level is lowered.

Nearby residents should expect to see repair crews in the area for the next month.

According to the National Inventory of Dams website, the Polly A. Deane dam has a maximum height of 28 feet and was completed in 1950.

Its hazard potential was listed as “high” and it was last inspected in November 2017, the website says.

It's unclear what led up to the leak.

