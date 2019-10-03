CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — A man died in an "urban avalanche" falling off the roof of a two-story restaurant in Crested Butte on Saturday, and first responders are now asking for the public to use "extreme caution" when clearing snow from their roofs.

According to the Gunnison County dispatch center, two employees of Tully's restaurant were clearing off its roof. One was 37, the other was 25. According to Gunnison 911, both men slid off the roof in an urban avalanche. The 37-year-old, Blair "Tully" Tulliver Burton - was partially buried. The 25-year-old - Stephan Michael Martel - was buried under 3 feet of snow and died.

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District said on Facebook Saturday that several other people in the county have also been injured by urban avalanches. The post goes on to say that urban avalanches are not a joke and should be taken seriously by even seasoned residents.

"The snow is very heavy," the warning reads, "and with the right factors in play, can lead to severe harm or death."

After Burton and Martel fell from Tully's roof Saturday evening, other employees immediately began working to dig them out. First responders got on scene nine minutes later. Barton could be heard screaming and was quickly removed from the debris, Gunnison 911 said. The other victim was found not long after, unresponsive. Gunnison 911 said that both men were rushed to area hospitals, Barton with suspected hypothermia. Martel was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Gunnison 911, officers were sent to a home in Crested Butte around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after a man had reportedly fallen off his roof. First responders found 28-year-old Alex Theaker breathing but unresponsive. He was rushed to Gunnison Valley Hospital to be treated for low body core temperature. It is unknown how long he may have been buried under the snow.

Crested Butte has received over 50 inches of snow in the last week and avalanche danger has been rated as "considerable" to "extreme", according to Gunnison 911.

The Fire Protection District warns that those clearing off roofs should have a good safety system in place and always use the buddy system.

"Please be careful and use good judgment," the district's post reads.

