GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — First responders are warning residents to use "extreme caution" when clearing off their roofs this winter season in the High Country, as one person has been killed dead and several others injured.

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District said on Facebook Saturday that two people have been hurt and that one has died in the last 24 hours clearing off their roofs.

"The snow is very heavy," the warning reads, "and with the right factors in play, can lead to severe harm or death."

Urban avalanches aren't a joke, the post goes on to say.

Despite the desire to likely shake off such warning if you live and play in areas like Crested Butte, the danger is very real. The Fire Protection District warns that those clearing off roofs should have a good safety system in place and always use the buddy system.

"Please be careful and use good judgment," the district's post reads.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS