GOLDEN, Colo. — U.S. 6 has been closed just west of Golden after a hiker fell about 30 feet, according to the Golden Fire Department.

Crews are working to bring the hiker — who is conscious and breathing — to safety, the department tweeted.

"Just after 11 a.m., a friend of the fallen hiker called 911 and Golden Fire responded to the call near Tunnel 2," the department said.

Golden Fire, with assistance from West Metro Fire, Jeffco Sheriff's Office, AMR, Jeffco Open Space and the Colorado Department of Transportation, are performing a high-angle rescue.

The department said the rescue is "a difficult one" because of the area where the hiker fell.

"The rescue crew will have to bring the hiker down the rock face to Clear Creek then float down the creek in a small inflatable boat to near the road, where a rope system will then pull them up to the road surface," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Courtesy West Metro Fire

The canyon will remain closed to traffic until the rescue is complete.

