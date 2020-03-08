US 6 to close through Clear Creek Canyon overnight for bridge installation

The bridge will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists along the Peaks to Plains Trail segment at the gateway to Clear Creek Canyon Park.

GOLDEN, Colorado — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is closing US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon on Monday, Aug. 3 starting at 6 p.m. to set a bridge in place for pedestrians and cyclists.

The closure, which is expected to last about 14 hours, is from about one mile west of the Colorado Highway 93/58 intersection in Golden to Colorado Highway 119 at the top of the canyon.

CDOT said drivers will need to take I-70 to US 6 to detour around the closure.

"While the highway is closed, the 163-foot-long bridge will be delivered in three sections for onsite assembly, followed by 450 and 500-ton cranes lifting the bridge into place," CDOT said in a news release.

The bridge being placed over Clear Creek will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists along the Peaks to Plains Trail segment that is currently being built at the gateway to Clear Creek Canyon Park.

"It will take an estimated two hours to put the bridge in place just east of Tunnel 1, and once this is done the cranes will be demobilized and the site will be cleaned up before US 6 can safely reopen for travel Tuesday morning," CDOT said.

If weather conditions Monday night aren’t conducive to doing this work, CDOT said it will be rescheduled for overnight Tuesday, Aug. 4.

CDOT said trail construction is a Jefferson County Open Space project and part of a bigger plan to build a 65-mile trail connecting the Continental Divide at Loveland Pass to downtown Denver.

When the gateway segment is complete in spring 2021, CDOT said the trail will connect to more than 80 miles of existing trails to the north, south and east, taking trail visitors to downtown Denver and beyond.