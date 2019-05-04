GOLDEN, Colo. — U.S. 6 was closed just west of Golden for hours Friday after a hiker fell about 30 feet, according to the Golden Fire Department.

Crews worked to bring the hiker — who was conscious and breathing — to safety, the department tweeted.

"Just after 11 a.m., a friend of the fallen hiker called 911 and Golden Fire responded to the call near Tunnel 2," the department said.

Golden Fire, with assistance from West Metro Fire, Jeffco Sheriff's Office, AMR, Jeffco Open Space and the Colorado Department of Transportation, performed a high-angle rescue.

The department said the rescue was "a difficult one" because of the area where the hiker fell. The hiker was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

"The rescue crew will have to bring the hiker down the rock face to Clear Creek then float down the creek in a small inflatable boat to near the road, where a rope system will then pull them up to the road surface," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The canyon will was closed to traffic until about 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy West Metro Fire

