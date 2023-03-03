8 mountain town post offices hosting job fairs

As mountain towns struggle to deliver mail, the post office goes on a hiring blitz. Starting pay varies, but carrier pay runs between $19-$20.

COLORADO, USA — In the midst of ongoing staffing and mail delivery issues for post offices in Colorado's high country, they're putting out the "Help Wanted" sign to attract more mail carriers.

The most urgent jobs to be filled are letter carriers, clerks and labor custodians. Carrier positions range between $19 - $20 an hour. First-day perks include immediate health benefits, paid holidays, paid leave, life insurance and 401K matching up to 5%.

In a news release, the post office said, "Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support."

The high-country post offices participating in the job fair on April 20 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. include:

Buena Vista Post Office, 110 Brookdale Ave., 81211

Crested Butte Post Office, 217 Elk Ave. 81224

Dillon Post Office, 500 Lake Dillon Dr., 80435

Durango Post Office, 222 W. 8th St., 81301

Edwards Post Office: 105 Edwards Village Blvd. Unit A101, 81632

Golden Post Office: 1100 Johnson Rd., 80401

Steamboat Springs Post Office: 200 Lincoln Ave., 80487

Vail Post Office: 1300 N. Frontage Rd. W., 81657

In the foothills, the Golden Post Office is hiring career carrier positions. The post office at 1100 Johnson Road in Golden is also holding a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications are also accepted online.

This is the second recruiting effort by the USPS in Colorado this year. Another job fair was held in February for 600 available positions in Jefferson and Adams counties.

