AURORA, Colo — A new Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Impatient Unit will open Monday at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

The U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA) has the largest single network of spinal cord injury care in the nation. These VA services have been delivered through a “hub and spoke” system of care.

The “hub and spoke” system of care focuses more on keeping ongoing communication between providers at SCI and non-SCI Center facilities.

With the opening of the new inpatient unit, the RMRVAMC becomes the 25th such unit within the VA, which will be combined to provide support to 134 spinal cord injury and disorder primary care teams across the VA. The RMRVAMC’s “spoke” sites are in Grand Junction. Cheyenne, Fort Mead/Hot Springs, Salt Lake City and Sheridan.

The brand new unit has 30 beds and is supported by an “interdisciplinary” team of clinicians who are centered on meeting the goals of Veterans impacted by spinal cord injuries and disorders.

The VA, ECHCS and the Paralyzed Veterans of America worked together to open the new unit.

